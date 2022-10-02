Wolfe Research Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $168.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $162.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.81.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $134.17 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $4,297,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 775,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 150,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

