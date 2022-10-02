Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 11,853 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,712,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after buying an additional 825,388 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 975,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 89,686 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

