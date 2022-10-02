Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 3,067 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 2.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 592.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SYK opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.