Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

