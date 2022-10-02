Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for about 1.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Hexcel worth $19,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research increased their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $51.72 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

