Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $284.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

