Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 10,730 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.