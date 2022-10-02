Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 8.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $30,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

