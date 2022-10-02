Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.87 Million Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $57.12.

