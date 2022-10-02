Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $62.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.