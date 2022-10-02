xFund Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $286,267.00 (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One xFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,281.14 or 0.06630998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xFund has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $286,267.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xFund has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069501 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10624956 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

xFund Profile

xFund’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s total supply is 9,971 coins. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xFund is unification.com/xfund.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

