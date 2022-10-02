Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lowered by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $151.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

