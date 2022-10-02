Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. William Blair cut shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 172,974 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $2,434,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $2,038,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ opened at $21.53 on Friday. Zumiez has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

