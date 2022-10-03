ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.12

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

ADVA Optical Networking Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $954.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

