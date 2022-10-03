Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Up 9.6% in September

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE AFL traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $57.86. 2,295,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. Aflac has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,363. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

