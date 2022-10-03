Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIMC. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of AIMC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.01. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $62.25.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

