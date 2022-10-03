American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,100 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 792,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,610,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $597,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,717,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,651,247.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 191.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

