Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Up 10.3% in September

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 151,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 115.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 393,494 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 115.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 144,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of AUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 227,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,789. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.