Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.
Azure Power Global Stock Up 10.8 %
Shares of AZRE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.14. 448,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.71. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.