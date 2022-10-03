Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.14. 448,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.71. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 108,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 361,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 174,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 131,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.