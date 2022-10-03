Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Up 13.8% in September

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of BSAC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 527,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,152. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Read More
