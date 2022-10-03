Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BOH traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $77.58. 227,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,701. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $92.38.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

BOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.