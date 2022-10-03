Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BYN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,029. Banyan Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Get Banyan Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $407,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,581,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 16.4% in the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.