Base Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $451,888.94 (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $451,888.94 and $23,938.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

