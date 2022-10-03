Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 15.7% in September

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.62. 3,192,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

