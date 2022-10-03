Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Acquires $1,346,648.16 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson bought 39,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,648.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 767,854 shares in the company, valued at $26,352,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, September 22nd, Matthew Jacobson bought 110,650 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $3,764,313.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Jacobson bought 37,234 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $1,307,658.08.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Jacobson bought 376,903 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 414,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. UBS Group began coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $1,929,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $22,150,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $8,827,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.