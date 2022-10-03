BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 323,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,719. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. BRC has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRC will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

