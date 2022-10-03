Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Caleres Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 423,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,110. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $897.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

