Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

FUN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.69. 323,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 113,035 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its position in Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 216,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after buying an additional 1,176,362 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

