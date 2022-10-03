China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 144,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

COE remained flat at $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. 18,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Online Education Group

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

