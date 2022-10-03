CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

CIR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $356.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $204.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

