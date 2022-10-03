ClinTex CTi Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi’s launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review.”

