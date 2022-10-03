Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125,021 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. 327,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,156. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.37. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.31 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

