Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Corsair Partnering Stock Performance

Corsair Partnering stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Corsair Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Partnering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORS. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corsair Partnering by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the first quarter worth $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Partnering

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

