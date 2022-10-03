Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 16,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 8.4 %

NYSE CPG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.68. 15,200,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,284,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.22.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

