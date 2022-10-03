Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.71. 1,652,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,153. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.39.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

