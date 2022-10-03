Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $247,957.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s genesis date was April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Cryptonovae is www.cryptonovae.com. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

