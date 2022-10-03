CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. Wolfe Research cut shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CVI stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.17. 948,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.77%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

