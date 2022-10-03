David A. Dye Sells 750 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $21,127.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,217.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

CPSI stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.51. 70,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $418.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Computer Programs and Systems

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Articles

