David Kirske Sells 139,841 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Kirske also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, David Kirske sold 300 shares of CTI BioPharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $1,875.00.

On Friday, September 16th, David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of CTI BioPharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $136,003.84.

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,963. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 331.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.