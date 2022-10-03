DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.55

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DCC from GBX 7,855 ($94.91) to GBX 7,400 ($89.42) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

DCC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

