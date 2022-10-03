DeFi Pulse Index Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47.42 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $47.42 million and $644,813.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $82.90 or 0.00423640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.98 or 1.00023667 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079186 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins and its circulating supply is 571,994 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

