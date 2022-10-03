Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Down 9.3% in September

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $63,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

NYSE DSX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 845,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,286. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $337.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.13%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.