Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 4.07. 297,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,916. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of 3.97 and a 1 year high of 12.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of 5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.62.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Douglas Elliman

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, insider Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.55 per share, with a total value of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,026,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,670,224.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,795 over the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $60,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 598,105 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth about $4,195,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $5,445,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Articles

