Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.10. 1,743,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,459. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

