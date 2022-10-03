DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.55

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

DS Smith Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

