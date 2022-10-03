Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.00 million-$401.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.15 million.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 2.2 %

NAPA traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,444. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAPA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $243,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

