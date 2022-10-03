Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 242,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $68,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 484,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,981,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,293,744.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $68,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

