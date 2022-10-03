Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 242,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -0.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.