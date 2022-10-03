Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTXGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 242,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $68,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 484,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,981,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,293,744.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $68,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

