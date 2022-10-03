Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Down 13.1% in September

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $59.40. 3,058,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,130. Edison International has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

