Ediston Property Investment Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ediston Property Investment stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 22.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.43. The company has a market capitalization of £141.59 million and a P/E ratio of 394.12. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 63 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.06).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

