Ediston Property Investment Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Ediston Property Investment stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 22.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.43. The company has a market capitalization of £141.59 million and a P/E ratio of 394.12. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 63 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.06).
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
