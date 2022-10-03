Einsteinium (EMC2) 1-Day Volume Tops $12,238.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00276123 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001282 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016883 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,883,485 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

